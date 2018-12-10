Celeb Andy Cohen makes Harper to Cardinals pitch: ‘Choose us!’

On Monday, television producer and host and St. Louis native Andy Cohen became the latest celebrity to try and recruit free agent Bryce Harper to the Cardinals.

Cohen, who is executive producer of the Real Housewives series and host of Watch What Happens Live, posted a video on Twitter attempting to nudge Harper, one of the most sought-after free agents this offseason, to the Cardinals.

Cohen is the latest St. Louis-area celebrity to try and court Harper. Nelly, a rapper, posted an Instagram video with Harper last week where he pleaded with team president Bill DeWitt to give him a call and offered to do all the negotiating.

The Cardinals are currently in attendance at the Winter Meetings in Las Vegas where several teams are expected to make pitches for Harper.