Hutton suffers neck injury, Blues sign emergency backup, recall Ville Husso

Less than an hour before the St. Louis Blues are set to drop the puck against the San Jose Sharks on Thursday, the team announced Carter Hutton would be sidelined with a neck injury. The Blues did not say when Hutton, originally slated to start against the Sharks, suffered the injury.

The Blues signed Ben Wexler to serve as the emergency backup goaltender to Jake Allen for tonight’s game in San Jose.

St. Louis also recalled goaltender Ville Husso from the American Hockey League’s (AHL) San Antonio Rampage under emergency conditions.

Husso, 23, has appeared in 33 games with the Rampage this season, posting a 13-11-0 record. The 6’2, 205-pound goaltender ranks fourth in the AHL overall with a .926 save percentage and eighth with a 2.39 goals-against average. A native of Helsinki, Finland, Husso was originally drafted by the Blues in the fourth round, 94th overall, of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft.

Wexler, 23, is a native of Palo Alto, California. The 5’10, 190-pound goaltender spent three years playing at the University of Illinois from 2014-2017, where he appeared in 26 total games.