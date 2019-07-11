Carp returns, Yadi to 10-day IL as Cards make flurry of roster moves

ST. LOUIS — The Cardinals made several moves to their roster on Thursday before the beginning of baseball’s second half of the season.

Among the moves, infielder Matt Carpenter returns from the 10-day Injured List after dealing with a lower back strain. The Cardinals also added left-handed reliever Chasen Shreve and will recall catcher Andrew Knizner before tomorrow’s game.

In corresponding moves, the Cardinals placed Yadier Molina on the 10-day IL with a right thumb tendon strain. Molina missed three of the last four games before the All-Star break dealing with the sore thumb. Additionally, left-hander Tyler Webb and first baseman/outfielder Rangel Ravelo were also sent to Memphis.

The Cardinals also placed reliever Jordan Hicks, who underwent Tommy John surgery earlier this season, on the 60-day IL to make room for Shreve on the 40-man roster.