Carlson, Herrera and other top prospects make the cut for Cardinals’ 60-man roster

The Cardinals’ roster is set for baseball’s long-awaited return as the club announced 44 players set to be on their 60-man roster Sunday.

The Cardinals will carry five catchers on their 60-man roster, including Yadier Molina, Matt Wieters, Andrew Knizner, Ivan Herrera and Jose Godoy.

In the infield, the Cardinals will have Matt Carpenter, Paul DeJong, Tommy Edman, Paul Goldschmidt, Kolten Wong, Brad Miller, John Nogowski, Rangel Ravelo, Max Schrock, and Edmundo Sosa.

Harrison Bader, Dexter Fowler, Tyler O’Neill, Dylan Carlson, Austin Dean, Lane Thomas and Justin Williams will fill the team’s outfield.

And Genesis Cabrera, Brett Cecil, Junior Fernandez, Jack Flaherty, Giovanny Gallegos, John Gant, Austin Gomber, Ryan Helsley, Jordan Hicks, Dakota Hudson, Kwang Hyun Kim, Carlos Martinez, Miles Mikolas, Andrew Miller, Johan Oviedo, Daniel Ponce de Leon, Alex Reyes, Ricardo Sanchez, Adam Wainwright, Tyler Webb, Kodi Whitley and Jake Woodford round out the Cardinals’ pitching.