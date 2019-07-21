Cards call up Ravelo and Webb, send down Helsley and Leone

The Cardinals made a wave of roster moves on Sunday, bringing up infielder Rangel Ravelo and lefty Tyler Webb while sending down righty Ryan Helsley and Dominic Leone.

Ravelo, 27, is being recalled for the third time to St. Louis and has appeared in six Major League games, earning his first hit against Miami on June 19. The rookie infielder had played in 838 career minor league games before his contract was originally purchased on June 17.

In 77 games this season at Memphis, Ravelo was batting .313 with nine home runs and 43 RBI, earning him a spot on the Triple-A All-Star team. Ravelo was recently optioned to Memphis and played in six games which he started four at third base after appearing the majority of his games at first base during the 2019 season.

Webb, who turned 29 yesterday, was optioned to Memphis on July 7 and is being recalled for the second time this season. He has made 36 appearances out of the St. Louis bullpen posting an 0-1 record with a 4.45 ERA over 30.1 innings with 26 strikeouts. Webb earned his first Major League save on June 22 vs. Los Angeles (AL) to close out a game in which incumbent closer Jordan Hicks left with an injury. In five minor league appearances this season, Webb posted an 0-1 record and a 2.70 ERA.

Helsley made one appearance last night and threw 2.0 scoreless innings against Cincinnati. Leone, a Major League veteran of 217 appearances over six seasons, has made eight appearances posting a 4.70 ERA since his most recent recall to St. Louis.