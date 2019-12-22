Cardinals trade Adolis García to Rangers for cash considerations

The St. Louis Cardinals traded outfielder Adolis García to the Texas Rangers for cash considerations on Saturday.

García, 26, was removed for the Cardinals’ 40-man roster to make room for Korean left-hander Kwang Hyun Kim who was signed earlier this week.

The Cuban native spent all of 2019 with the Memphis Redbirds but posted strong offensive numbers. García hit .253 with 32 homers while driving in 92 runs for Memphis last season.

In 2018, García made his MLB debut during a brief stint with the Cardinals. He appeared in just 21 games and picked up his first career hit.