Cardinals, tenants cut ribbon on PwC Pennant Building, future home of FSMW

ST. LOUIS – Phase 2 of Ballpark Village’s $260 million expansion reached a milestone Wednesday as a ceremonial ribbon was cut to celebrate the opening of PwC Pennant Building.

As part of the ceremonies, FOX Sports Midwest was announced as the building’s newest tenant, joining anchor tenant PwC, a global network of firms delivering assurance, tax and consulting services, and investment banking firm ButcherJoseph.

The PwC Pennant Building is the first building to open in Phase 2. It also is the first new-construction office building to open in downtown St. Louis in more than a generation.

“It has been exciting to watch the progress of Phase 2 take shape, and we’re thrilled to cut the ribbon on the brand new PwC Pennant Building,” said Bill DeWitt III, president of the Cardinals. “We welcome two new groups to the neighborhood – PwC and ButcherJoseph – and look forward to having FOX Sports Midwest move in shortly as well.”

The Cardinals are working with The Cordish Companies to transform the existing Ballpark Village dining and entertainment district into a vibrant 24/7 neighborhood that, starting with The PwC Pennant Building, will add 700,000 square feet of dining, entertainment, hotel, residential, retail, office and lifestyle amenities to downtown.

“Ballpark Village is setting the gold standard for sports-anchored developments in the country,” said Blake Cordish, principal, The Cordish Companies. “The PwC Pennant Building will be an incredible anchor for Ballpark Village, and its opening is a tremendous step forward in fulfilling our vision of creating a world-class, mixed-use neighborhood next to Busch Stadium.”

Located at the corner of Walnut and 8th streets, The PwC Pennant Building is an 11-story office tower featuring street-level retail space, modern office amenities and more than 460 structured parking spaces.

FOX Sports Midwest’s office space will include a second television studio that will increase the network’s production capacity. FOX Sports Midwest’s primary studio is inside the existing first phase of Ballpark Village.

The new Ballpark Village neighborhood will also include an upscale hotel, Live! by Loews – St. Louis, which will open in the first quarter of 2020; a 29-story luxury residential tower, One Cardinal Way, scheduled for a second quarter opening next year; and a three-story retail pavilion overlooking the new plaza. The second phase expansion is adding 75,000 square feet new of dining, entertainment, retail and lifestyle space including Onelife Fitness, Sports & Social St. Louis, Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse and Baseballism.