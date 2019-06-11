Cardinals sign Zack Thompson, 2019 first-round draft pick

Pitcher Zack Thompson, the St. Louis Cardinals’ first-round pick in the 2019 draft, is now under contract with the club.

Thompson, a left-hander from the University of Kentucky, was taken 19th overall. He signed a contract Tuesday at Busch Stadium, met with club officials and toured the stadium and the Cardinals Hall of Fame.

Thompson, 21, went 6-1 with a 2.40 ERA and 130 strikeouts over 90.0 innings as a junior. The 6-foot-2, 220-pounder from Selma, Ind., was 16-5 with a 3.20 ERA with 268 strikeouts in 196.2 innings in his three-year college career.