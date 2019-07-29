Cardinals send struggling Bader down to Triple-A Memphis

It’s been a rough month at the plate for center fielder Harrison Bader, but he’ll now get a chance to get things right.

The Cardinals sent Bader down to Triple-A Memphis on Monday, according to MLB.com’s transaction log.

Bader is batting just .195 over 221 at-bats in 90 games this season. It’s been an especially tough July for him, batting .146 with no homers or RBIs in the month.

No corresponding move has been announced.