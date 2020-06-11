Cardinals select SS/RHP Winn, RHP Hence and OF Burleson early on Day 2 of MLB Draft

ST. LOUIS — The Cardinals kicked off a busy second day of the 2020 MLB Draft by selecting shortstop/right-handed pitcher Masyn Winn from Kingwood (TX) High School at No. 54 overall, right-hander Tink Hence from Watson Chapel (AR) High School at pick No. 63 and outfielder/first baseman Alec Burleson from East Carolina University at pick No. 70.

Winn, who was ranked as the No. 54 prospect in the draft, is a two-way player who receives praise for his defensive skills at shortstop and his upper-90s fastball. The 5-foot-11, 180-pound prospect is committed to the University of Arkansas.

Hence, a 6-foot-1, 175-pound right-hander, is also committed to Arkansas. He’s been lauded by scouts for his mid-90s fastball and plus slider. MLB.com ranked him as the No. 84 prospect in the draft.

Burleson, a 6-foot-2, 212-pound left-handed hitter, was ranked as the No. 136 prospect in the draft according to MLB. He hit .341 with an .883 OPS over two-plus seasons at ECU. He also saw frequent action as a pitcher, posting a 3.46 ERA with 139 strikeouts and 46 walks over 137 2/3 college innings.