Cardinals renew Flaherty’s contract, 24 others for 2020 season

JUPITER, Fla. — The St. Louis Cardinals have renewed the contracts of 25 players for the 2020 season.

Ace Jack Flaherty was among the most notable players the Cardinals renewed for the looming season.

Others agreeing to the team’s 0 to 3 Major League service time players were pitchers John Brebbia, Génesis Cabrera, Junior Fernandez, Giovanny Gallegos, Austin Gomber, Ryan Helsley, Jordan Hicks, Dakota Hudson, Daniel Ponce de Leon, Alex Reyes, Ricardo Sánchez, Alvaro Seijas, Tyler Webb and Jake Woodford, catcher Andrew Knizner, infielders Tommy Edman, Elehuris Montero, Rangel Ravelo, and Edmundo Sosa and outfielders Harrison Bader, Austin Dean, Tyler O’Neill, Lane Thomas, and Justin Williams.