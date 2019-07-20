Cardinals recall reliever Helsley, option Sosa to minors

CINCINNATI, Ohio – The St. Louis Cardinals brought up hard-throwing reliever Ryan Helsley from Memphis and optioned Edmundo Sosa back down.

Helsley returns to St. Louis and is the fifth time the 25-year-old has been recalled this season from the minors. In his brief time with the Cardinals, he’s posted a 3.48 ERA while striking out 12 in 10.1 innings. Helsley battled a right shoulder impingement and spent 13 days on the Major League Injured List in June.

In 15 appearances at Memphis this season, Helsley was 2-3 with a 5.06 ERA covering 32.0 innings making five starts with one save.

Sosa played in three games since his recall on July 16. He is fresh off his first Major League hit, a single, on Thursday night in Cincinnati.

Helsley will join the Cardinals for tonight’s game in Cincinnati and wears uniform No. 56.