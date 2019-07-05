Cardinals recall Ravelo, option Thomas to Memphis

SAN FRANCISCO – The St. Louis Cardinals recall Rangel Ravelo from the minors and option Lane Thomas to Memphis on Friday.

Ravelo made his Major League debut last month in a four-game stint, going 1-for-6. Prior to his promotion, he’d appeared in 838 career games in the minors, including tours with the Chicago White Sox and Oakland Athletics organizations.

The right-handed hitting Ravelo is batting .323 (80-for-248) with 9 home runs and 42 RBI in 71 games for Memphis, ranking 11th in the Pacific Coast League in batting. He has a team co-leading 18 doubles in addition to a .914 OPS that leads all Memphis regulars. Ravelo had a 19-game hit streak earlier this season (May 2-24) that was one-game shy of the Memphis franchise record.

Thomas, also a rookie, has appeared in 11 games for St. Louis this season (.308; 4-for-13) with a homer and 4 RBI.