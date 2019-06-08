Cardinals place Gyorko on IL, purchase contract of infielder Tommy Edman

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The St. Louis Cardinals purchased the contract of infielder Tommy Edman from Memphis after placing Jedd Gyorko on the Injured List Saturday.

A lower back strain will sideline Jedd Gyorko as the Cardinals placed him on the 10-day IL. Gyorko made his 38th start of the season against the Cubs yesterday.

Edman, 24, was leading the Memphis Redbirds in batting average, slashing .305 to go along with seven homers and 29 RBI. With runners in scoring position, the switch-hitting infielder was terrific, batting .366 and driving in 21 runs.

A slick defender, Edman has committed only one error this season while playing four positions. He spent most of his time at second base but has also had experience at Memphis at shortstop, third base and center field this season.

Edman swiped 30 bases last season between Springfield and Memphis, leading all Cardinals minor leaguers. He’s a perfect 9-for-9 this season in stolen base attempts. The Cardinals nabbed Tommy Edman in the sixth round of the 2016 MLB draft out of Stanford University.

To make room on the 40-man roster, the Cardinals designated right-handed pitcher Merandy Gonzalez for assignment. Gonzalez was acquired by the Giants earlier this season.

Edman will wear No. 19 with the big club. He will join Lane Thomas, Ryan Helsley, Génesis Cabrera, and Andrew Knizner as the fifth Cardinal prospect to make their debut in 2019.