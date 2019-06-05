Cardinals load up on college pitchers on second day of MLB Draft

The Cardinals had a clear focus going into the second day of the MLB Draft: pitching, pitching and more pitching.

The Cardinals grabbed six pitchers — all college juniors or seniors — with eight of their second-day draft picks.

Tony Locey, a right-handed pitcher, was the Cardinals’ first target of the day, drafted with the 96th pick overall in the third round. The organization then took RHP Andrew Pallante of the University of California – Irvine in the fourth round, 125th overall. In the fifth round, the Cardinals picked lefty pitcher Connor Thomas of Georgia Tech. The Cardinals picked up a non-pitcher, catcher Pedro Pages of Florida Atlantic, in the sixth round and 185th overall.

The Cardinals rounded out their day with the following picks:

P Jack Ralston (7th round, 215th overall)

P Logan Gragg (8th round, 245th overall)

OF Todd Lott (9th round, 275th overall)

P Jake Sommer (10th round, 305th overall)