Flaherty, Gomber shine in Cardinals’ Tuesday intrasquad game

ST. LOUIS — It’s safe to say pitching had the upper hand in Tuesday night’s Cardinals intrasquad game. After all, it ended in a scoreless tie.

Starters Jack Flaherty and Austin Gomber both had extremely impressive outings during the six-inning game. Flaherty, who pitched for the road team, allowed three hits and two walks while striking out three over four innings. Gomber, meanwhile, carried a perfect game into the fourth, surrendering just one hit while walking one and striking out four over four frames. Each intrasquad team finished with three hits.

Tuesday’s lineups featured nearly all the healthy candidates to start on Opening Day, with starting-caliber players being rather evenly split between the home and road rosters. The two notable hitters who did not participate were right fielder Dexter Fowler (back) and utility player Brad Miller (heel), who were both held out due to injuries.

Neither Brad Miller (heel) nor Dexter Fowler (back) are in tonight’s #stlcards lineups after missing the weekend. — Jeff Jones (@jmjones) July 14, 2020

There were a few new wrinkles during Tuesday night’s intrasquad contest: It was the first camp game that the team streamed live on its website, artificial crowd noise was pumped into the ballpark and major league umpires were brought in for the first time to call balls and strikes.

The crowd noise is new tonight, as are the umpires. #STLCards — Anne Rogers (@anne__rogers) July 15, 2020

While Cardinals games will be free of paying spectators as the 2020 season gets underway, Tuesday night’s intrasquad game did feature a few faces in the crowd: A handful of pitchers under consideration to be in the Cards’ rotation, Craig Choi (interpreter for left-hander Kwang Hyun Kim), chairman Bill DeWitt Jr. and team president Bill DeWitt III.

Looks like all the Cardinals starters (and Craig) are getting this view. Can’t really see them from my seat. https://t.co/znGFT0D2G3 — Jeff Jones (@jmjones) July 15, 2020

#Cardinals owner Bill DeWitt Jr. And his son, team president Bill III, watching tonight’s squad game from the empty stands. Sorry I don’t have a zoom lens. pic.twitter.com/xs8Bx7jCKS — Mark Saxon (@markasaxon) July 15, 2020

Offense wasn’t exactly at a premium during Tuesday night’s intrasquad matchup, but a couple of young outfielders had strong nights at the plate. Tyler O’Neill continued to push for the starting role in left field, collecting a pair of singles for two of the road team’s three hits. First baseman Rangel Ravelo, who also singled, had the only other hit for the road squad.

Prospect Dylan Carlson kept making his case for a spot on the Opening Day roster, going 2 for 2 with a single and a double off Flaherty.

Dylan Carlson just singled off Jack Flaherty. Sound the alarms. pic.twitter.com/Pur4dGoA3D — Brenden Schaeffer (@bschaeffer12) July 15, 2020

Dylan Carlson has an extra base hit*! *worm burner up the middle that doinked off the second base bag and rolled into center — Jeff Jones (@jmjones) July 15, 2020

Yadier Molina was the only other player on the home team with a hit, reaching on a single while also drawing a walk.

Tommy Edman, who played for the road team on Tuesday night and drew his fourth walk through four intrasquad games this summer, spoke after the game about his improved plate approach.

Tommy Edman on his improved plate approach this summer: "It's not like I'm going up there looking for walks — I think it's just a result of swinging at the right pitches." #STLCards pic.twitter.com/ghYSk8an0V — FOX Sports Midwest (@FSMidwest) July 15, 2020

The pitching remained steady after Flaherty and Gomber exited. Tyler Webb struck out one over two perfect innings in relief of Flaherty. For the home squad, prospect Kodi Whitley threw a scoreless inning, allowing one hit and one walk.

The most electrifying relief outing of the night, however, belonged to John Gant, who struck out all three hitters he retired while allowing one hit. Gant has pitched every other day and seems to be angling for a significant relief role this season.

John Gant is warming up to relieve Gomber and make his fifth live appearance of Summer Camp. He’s faced hitters every other day since making his first appearance on Day 3. So, he’s gonna pitch a lot. — Jeff Jones (@jmjones) July 15, 2020

Flaherty told media members after the game that he’s been informed he’ll start in next Friday’s season opener against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Jack Flaherty said manager Mike Shildt informed him he'll pitch Opening Day. "He should probably be the one to tell you guys, but oh well." — Mark Saxon (@markasaxon) July 15, 2020

And manager Mike Shildt elaborated on reliever Jordan Hicks’ decision to opt out of the 2020 season, saying that the right-hander — who is recovering from Tommy John surgery and is a type-1 diabetic — had a setback in his recovery and likely would not have been able to return to the mound until at least September, solidifying his decision.