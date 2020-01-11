Cardinals, Gant avoid arbitration by signing one-year, $1.3 million contract
FOX Sports
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Cardinals avoided arbitration with reliever John Gant, settling for a one-year deal worth $1.3 million on Friday.
Gant was a key piece out of the Cardinals’ bullpen in 2019. In 66.1 innings of work, Gant posted a 3.66 ERA and owned an impressive 11-1 record.
The Cardinals acquired Gant in the deal that sent starter Jaime García to the Atlanta Braves in 2016. The 27-year old has appeared in 90 games over the two-year stretch in St. Louis.