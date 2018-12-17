‘Cardinals Confidential: Inside the Winter Meetings’ debuts Wednesday on FSMW

FOX Sports Midwest takes Cardinals fans behind the scenes of the Baseball Winter Meetings in Cardinals Confidential: Inside the Winter Meetings.

This 30-minute special premieres Wednesday, Dec. 19. Jim Hayes hosts the show, the network’s seventh annual special from the Winter Meetings.

The show includes a look at the Cardinals’ pursuit of bullpen help, discussion of whether to pursue free agent Bryce Harper, an interview with manager Mike Shildt and the opinion of national media on the team’s trade for Paul Goldschmidt.

Preview clip: https://twitter.com/FSMidwest/status/1072655840065323008.

Cardinals Confidential: Inside the Winter Meetings on FOX Sports Midwest (times Central)

Wednesday, Dec. 19, at 6:30 and 9 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 20, at 8 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 21, at 2:30 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 23, at 10:30 a.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 25, at 12:30 p.m.

