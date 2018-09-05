Cardinals activate Kolten Wong from the disabled list

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Cardinals announced on Wednesday they have activated second baseman Kolten Wong from the 10-day disabled list.

Wong has been sidelined since Aug. 25, after the 27-year-old injured his hamstring.

Prior to the injury, Wong was in the midst of his hottest offensive streak of the season. In August, he slashed .362/.415/.500, while hitting six extra-base-hits and driving in eight runs.

The Gold Glove candidate is not slated to return to the lineup Wednesday evening in the rubber match against the Washington Nationals. Instead, the second baseman will likely return to the lineup during the weekend series in Detroit against the Tigers.