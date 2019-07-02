Cardinals activate Brebbia from Paternity List, place Carp on 10-day IL

On Tuesday, the Cardinals activated right-handed pitcher John Brebbia from the Paternity List and placed infielder Matt Carpenter (lower back strain) on the 10-day Injured List, retroactive to June 29.

Carpenter is batting .216 with 10 home runs and 28 RBI in 77 games this season. He appeared as a pinch-hitter on Friday, June 28 at San Diego in the opening game of the current road trip, but hasn’t started since June 25.

Brebbia left the team on June 29 to join his wife, Amanda, for the birth of the couple’s first child. He’s 1-3 with 3.40 ERA in 36 games in relief this season