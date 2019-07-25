Busch Stadium to host USMNT game on September 10

Soccer is coming to St. Louis, though it will be just for a night for now.

The St. Louis Cardinals announced on Thursday that the U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team will play a match against fifth-ranked Uruguay at Busch Stadium at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, September 10th.

The game will be USA’s final match before the start of the Concacaf Nations League, a tournament that will help determine qualifying for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

“We are very excited to bring our U.S. Men’s National Team back to Busch Stadium,” said Bill DeWitt III, President of the St. Louis Cardinals. “We know that soccer fans have enjoyed games at Busch Stadium in the past, and this should be another great, world-class matchup.”

The team first played at Busch Stadium in 2015 and defeated St. Vincent & the Grenadines 6-1 in front of 43,454 fans. Prior to the win against St. Vincent, the USA last played to a 0-0 draw with Paraguay at Busch Conference & Sports Center (now World Wide Technology Soccer Park) on June 4, 1997. The USMNT is 6-1-2 all time in the city of St. Louis (5-1-1 in World Cup Qualifiers) and is 8-1-2 in the state of Missouri.

The game marks the 7th soccer match at Busch.