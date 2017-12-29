Bommarito Automotive Group weekend update
WHAT TO WATCH FOR IN SPORTS THIS WEEKEND
There are several sports stories and headlines for you to keep up with over the weekend. This Friday in the Bommarito Sports Update we help sift through it all to keep you updated. Some of the key story lines heading into this weekend are …
BLUES PLAY A PAIR
After beating Ken Hitchcock’s Stars twice this season at Scottrade Center, the Blues make their first trip to Dallas on Friday night. They then hurry home to host the Hurricanes on Saturday night. Both games are on FOX Sports Midwest.
SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY BASKETBALL
The Billikens (7-6) open their Atlantic 10 schedule against La Salle in Philadelphia on Saturday afternoon.
MIZZOU BASKETBALL
The Tigers are off this weekend before entering SEC play at South Carolina on Wednesday night.