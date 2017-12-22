Bommarito Automotive Group weekend update

WHAT TO WATCH FOR IN SPORTS THIS WEEKEND

There are several sports stories and headlines for you to keep up with over the weekend. This Friday in the Bommarito Sports Update we help sift through it all to keep you updated. Some of the key story lines heading into this weekend are …

BLUES IN VANCOUVER

Dmitrij Jaskin and the Blues play their last game before Christmas at Vancouver on Saturday. Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Spor

After losing the first three games of a four-game Western swing, they wrap it up in Vancouver on Saturday night. It’s a late start (pregame at 8:30 p.m.) on FOX Sports Midwest.

MIZZOU BASKETBALL

Mizzou’s Cuonzo Martin will coach in his first Braggin’ Rights game Saturday. Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

It’s been a while since Mizzou entered its annual clash with Illinois with a head of steam. The 10-2 Tigers take on the 8-5 Illini in the Braggin’ Rights game Saturday night at Scottrade Center.

SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY BASKETBALL

A win Friday would give Travis Ford’s Billikens a winning record heading into Christmas. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Billikens (6-6) host Southeast Missouri State at 6 p.m. Friday on FOX Sports Midwest.

MIZZOU FOOTBALL

OK, it’s not this weekend, but the Tigers play Texas in the Texas Bowl on Wednesday.