Bommarito Automotive Group weekend update
WHAT TO WATCH FOR IN SPORTS THIS WEEKEND
There are several sports stories and headlines for you to keep up with over the weekend. This Friday in the Bommarito Sports Update we help sift through it all to keep you updated. Some of the key story lines heading into this weekend are …
BLUES IN VANCOUVER
After losing the first three games of a four-game Western swing, they wrap it up in Vancouver on Saturday night. It’s a late start (pregame at 8:30 p.m.) on FOX Sports Midwest.
MIZZOU BASKETBALL
It’s been a while since Mizzou entered its annual clash with Illinois with a head of steam. The 10-2 Tigers take on the 8-5 Illini in the Braggin’ Rights game Saturday night at Scottrade Center.
SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY BASKETBALL
The Billikens (6-6) host Southeast Missouri State at 6 p.m. Friday on FOX Sports Midwest.
MIZZOU FOOTBALL
OK, it’s not this weekend, but the Tigers play Texas in the Texas Bowl on Wednesday.