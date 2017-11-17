Bommarito Automotive Group weekend update

WHAT TO WATCH FOR IN SPORTS THIS WEEKEND

There are several sports stories and headlines for you to keep up with over the weekend. This Friday in the Bommarito Sports Update we help sift through it all to keep you updated. Some of the key story lines heading into this weekend are …

BLUES COMPLETE WESTERN CANADA SWING

The Blues beat the Oilers 4-1 on Thursday. AP

The Blues followed an awful game at Calgary with a sterling performance Thursday at Edmonton, where they won 4-1. They finish their three-game trip through Western Canada at Vancouver on Saturday night. The 9 p.m. game is on FOX Sports Midwest.

MIZZOU FOOTBALL

Mizzou’s Anthony Sherrils intercepted a pass in the Tigers’ 50-17 win over Tennessee last week. Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Considering the Tigers’ 1-5 start, it’s amazing that if they win Saturday at Vanderbilt, they will improve to 6-5 and become bowl eligible.

BILLIKENS BASKETBALL

Javon Bess (3) and the Billikens are 3-0 after their win over Virginia Tech. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

After beating Virginia Tech in the first game of the 2K Classic in New York on Thursday, Saint Louis University plays Providence for the championship Friday night.

MIZZOU BASKETBALL

Kevin Puryear and the Tigers fell to 2-1 with their loss to Utah. AP/Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Mizzou is off this weekend after losing at Utah on Thursday night. Their next game is Monday vs. Emporia State.