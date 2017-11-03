Bommarito Automotive Group weekend update

WHAT TO WATCH FOR IN SPORTS THIS WEEKEND

There are several sports stories and headlines for you to keep up with over the weekend. This Friday in the Bommarito Sports Update we help sift through it all to keep you updated. Some of the key story lines heading into this weekend are …

BLUES HOST LEAFS

Colton Parayko and the Blues will try to slow down Toronto center Auston Matthews, who is third in the NHL with 18 points. Billy Hurst-USA TODAY Sports

The St. Louis Blues became the last team in the NHL to lose a home game when they fell Thursday to the Philadelphia Flyers. They will try to get back on track Saturday against Auston Matthews and the Toronto Maple Leafs. It’s an early start at Scottrade Center; coverage begins at 5:30 p.m. on FOX Sports Midwest.

MIZZOU RETURNS TO SEC PLAY

A Mizzou defense led by defensive tackle Terry Beckner Jr. takes on the Florida Gators on Saturday. David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

After feasting on two nondescript, nonconference opponents the last two weeks, the Tigers start a season-ending stretch of four SEC games Saturday against Florida at Faurot Field in Columbia.

CARDINALS FREE AGENTS

Lance Lynn AP/Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

It’s unlikely anything will actually happen this weekend, but the Cardinals are in a position where they can, if they so desire, talk money with their newly declared free agents: pitchers Lance Lynn, Seung Hwan Oh, Juan Nicasio and Zach Duke. The team has exclusive negotiating rights with them for five days, and it has until Monday to offer a qualifying offer. Only Lynn is expected to get one, though he is not expected to take it. Look for all four pitchers to be on the open market next week.

BILLIKENS PLAY A PRACTICE GAME

Coach Travis Ford’s Billikens play Harris-Stowe in an exhibition game Saturday night.