44 available no more: Blues to retire Pronger’s number

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Blues will have another jersey number hanging from the rafters at Enterprise Center. The team announced Saturday it would retire Chris Pronger’s No. 44.

Pronger was originally acquired by the Blues from the Whalers in exchange for Brendan Shanahan on July 27, 1995. During nine seasons in St. Louis, the defenseman played in 598 regular-season games and tallied 356 points (84 goals, 272 assists) and 931 penalty minutes. On the Blues’ all-time franchise lists, Pronger ranks 14th in games played, ninth in assists, 13th in points, sixth in penalty minutes and first in plus/minus (+140).

Chris Pronger on the #stlblues retiring his #⃣4⃣4⃣ : “It’s very special. Ten great years here and so many fond memories, but to have this honor and to be up their with some of the Blues greats of all-time, it’s very special.” TV: FSMW | Stream: FSGO pic.twitter.com/6anAKlYk7x — FOX Sports Midwest (@FSMidwest) February 9, 2020

He will become the eighth player to have his number retired by the Blues, joining Bob Gassoff, Barclay Plager, Brian Sutter, Bernie Federko, Al MacInnis, Brett Hull, and Bob Plager.

The pregame jersey retirement ceremony will take place on a date to be determined during the 2020-21 season.