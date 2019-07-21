Blues sign forward Oskar Sundqvist to four-year extension

The Blues have signed forward Oskar Sundqvist to a four-year contract extension worth an annual average value of $2.75 million.

Sundqvist, 25, appeared in 75 regular-season games with the Blues in 2018-19, logging 31 points (14 goals, 17 assists) and 22 penalty minutes. The forward also tallied nine points (four goals, five assists) in 25 postseason games, helping the Blues capture the 2019 Stanley Cup.

Originally drafted 81st overall by the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2012, Sundqvist was originally acquired by the Blues via trade from the Penguins on June 23, 2017. Overall, the Boden, Sweden, native has compiled 40 points (16 goals, 24 assists) and 42 penalty minutes in 144 career regular-season games.