Blues place Gunnarsson on IR, recall defenseman Mikkola

The St. Louis Blues have placed defenseman Carl Gunnarsson on the injured reserve and recalled prospect Niko Mikkola.

Gunnarsson is battling an upper-body injury and has seen limited action this season, appearing in 17 games with just 14:56 of ice time per contest. During that time, the 33-year-old has tallied just four points and one goal.

The 23-year-old defenseman Mikkola was drafted by the Blues in the fifth round of the 2015 NHL Draft. He has two goals and 6 assists in 26 games with the San Antonio Rampage this season.