Blues Live Pregame and Postgame to air on FSMW throughout Stanley Cup Final

FOX Sports Midwest, the television home of the Blues since 1995, will air the Blues Live pregame and postgame shows live before and after every game of the Stanley Cup Final.

Blues fans will hear reaction from Blues players and get analysis from the team that knows the Blues best — John Kelly, Bernie Federko, Darren Pang, Jamie Rivers, Scott Warmann, Erica Weston and Andy Strickland.

For Games 1 and 2, Kelly, Federko and Pang will report from Boston, while Warmann and Rivers anchor from FOX Sports Midwest’s studio at Ballpark Village.

For Games 3 and 4 in St. Louis, FOX Sports Midwest will originate its coverage from a set outside Enterprise Center.

On May 29 and June 12, pregame coverage will air on FOX Sports Midwest Plus due to overlap with Cardinals baseball. Blues Live also streams live on FOX Sports GO.

2019 Stanley Cup Final: St. Louis Blues vs. Boston Bruins

DATE GAME GAME TIME GAME TV PRE- GAME POST -GAME (ESTIMATED TIME) Mon., May 27 Game 1 at BOS 7 p.m. NBC 6:30 FSMW 9:30 FSMW Wed., May 29 Game 2 at BOS 7 p.m. NBCSN 6:30 FSMW PLUS 9:30 FSMW and FSMW PLUS Sat., June 1 Game 3 at STL 7 p.m. NBCSN 6:30 FSMW 9:30 FSMW Mon., June 3 Game 4 at STL 7 p.m. NBC 6:30 FSMW 9:30 FSMW *Thu., June 6 Game 5 at BOS 7 p.m. NBC 6:30 FSMW 9:30 FSMW *Sun., June 9 Game 6 at STL 7 p.m. NBC 6:30 FSMW 9:30 FSMW *Wed., June 12 Game 7 at BOS 7 p.m. NBC 6:30 FSMW PLUS 9:30 FSMW and FSMW PLUS



*If necessary

Times Central

Schedule subject to change