Blues’ forward depth depleted as Bozak and Thomas placed on IR

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General manager Doug Armstrong announced today the Blues have placed forwards Tyler Bozak (concussion) and Robert Thomas (shoulder) on injured reserve.

Bozak, 32, has dressed in 39 games this season, posting 18 points (six goals, 12 assists) and 10 penalty minutes. The 6’1, 199-pound forward was originally signed by the Blues as a free agent on July 1, 2018. Overall, the Regina, Saskatchewan, native has amassed 383 points (142 goals, 241 assists) and 192 penalty minutes in 633 career National Hockey League (NHL) regular-season games.

Thomas, 19, is currently in his NHL rookie season and has tallied 14 points (five goals, nine assists) and eight penalty minutes in 37 appearances. The 6’0, 188-pound native of Aurora, Ontario, was originally drafted by the Blues in the first round, 20th overall, of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.