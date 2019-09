ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Blues continued to shuffle their preseason roster as they assigned five players to the San Antonio Rampage on Sunday.

The team sent forwards Robby Jackson, Dakota Joshua and Michael Vecchione, as well as defenseman Mitch Reinke and goaltender Evan Fitzpatrick to the AHL affiliate.

The Blues have four preseason games remaining before their home opener on Oct. 2 against the Washington Capitals.