Billikens grant Carte’Are Gordon’s release

ST. LOUIS — Saint Louis University freshman forward Carte’Are Gordon has been granted his release from the Billikens after announcing his plans to transfer.

Gordon, who was averaging 8.9 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.8 blocks and 24.5 minutes per game, announced his intention to transfer Thursday on Twitter.

God gives his strongest soldiers the toughest battles. 🙏🏿 Tough times never last, tough people do. 🗣 pic.twitter.com/RxoxT5Zb7p — Carteare Gordon (@CarteareGordon) January 3, 2019

The Billikens confirmed that Gordon had left the program Thursday.

NEWS | Gordon Granted Release from Saint Louis University https://t.co/DwnBsBofJ1 — SLU Men's Basketball (@SaintLouisMBB) January 3, 2019

“Carte’Are requested and was granted his release,” Billikens coach Travis Ford said in a press release. “We appreciate his time at SLU. We support his decision and wish him well in his future endeavors.”

Gordon was the centerpiece of a strong recruiting class. The Billikens, who were picked in the preseason to win the Atlantic 10 title this season, are 9-4. They open Atlantic 10 play Sunday against Rhode Island.