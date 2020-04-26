BattleHawks safety Kenny Robinson drafted in fifth round by Panthers

CHARLOTTE – The Carolina Panthers drafted former St. Louis BattleHawks safety Kenny Robinson in the fifth round of the NFL draft.

With the selection, Robinson becomes the first XFL player to be drafted to the NFL.

The 21-year-old defender’s path to the NFL has certainly been interesting. Robinson was a first-team All-Big 12 pick in 2018 for the West Virgina Mountaineers, before leaving the team to join the BattleHawks in 2020.

Robinson had two interceptions and 21 tackles in five games with St. Louis.