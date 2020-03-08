BattleHawks comeback attempt falls short in 15-6 loss to Defenders

WASHINGTON D.C. — The St. Louis BattleHawks’ fourth-quarter rally came up short in the 15-6 loss to the DC Defenders on Sunday.

St. Louis’ offense was hard to come by against the stout Defenders’ defense. Jordan Ta’amu threw for 174 yards, La’Damian Washington had five receptions for 114 yards and the team rushed for 173 yards. Taylor Russolino’s two field goals were all the scoring the BattleHawks could muster.

Down nine late in the fourth quarter, St. Louis was in DC territory when running back Matt Jones was stopped short on fourth, ending the BattleHawks’ rally.

St. Louis falls to 3-2 at the halfway point of the season. They enter a three-way tie atop the XFL East with the Defenders and the New York Guardians.

St. Louis will head to Tampa Bay to take on the Vipers next weekend.