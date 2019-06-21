Battle of Cup winners: Blues to host Capitals in 2019-20 season opener

ST. LOUIS – The reigning Stanley Cup champions will host the previous Stanley Cup champions when the St. Louis Blues open the 2019-20 season.

The Blues will open their title defense on Wednesday, Oct. 2, against the Washington Capitals at the Enterprise Center. Game time is set for 7 p.m.

The Blues will raise their Stanley Cup Championship banner to the Enterprise Center rafters in a special pregame ceremony.

The complete 2019-20 regular-season schedule will be available next week.