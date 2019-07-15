Odom: Regardless of NCAA appeal, Mizzou will have ‘zero excuses’

HOOVER, Ala. — The Missouri Tigers aren’t looking for excuses, including a one-year bowl ban and the departure of four-year starting quarterback Drew Lock.

The latter challenge appears to have been resolved quite nicely with the addition of former Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant to a veteran offense during the offseason.

That’s led to lofty goals for the Tigers. It’s unclear whether those goals include postseason appearances.

Missouri is currently ineligible for the postseason after receiving a one-year ban from the NCAA as part of the punishment for academic misconduct involving a tutor. The school has appealed that ruling and hopes to get a final verdict soon.

Coach Barry Odom said Monday that he looks forward to closure, but no matter the outcome, his program is focused on “having absolutely zero excuses.”

“He said we’ve still got 12 games to do what we need to do, whether (the appeal) gets approved or not,” Bryant said. “We’ll just make sure we put our best foot forward and do what we can do within those 12.”

Bryant spent four years at Clemson, where he threw for more than 3,300 yards in his career. He lost his job to Trevor Lawrence early last season and decided to transfer for his senior year.

“He’s a very selfless person, low, low ego,” Odom said. “And one of the best competitors I have ever been around.”