ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Blues forward Alexander Steen will be out at least two weeks with a left shoulder injury, the team announced Tuesday.

Steen, who was placed on injured reserve, was hurt on a hit by Flyers defenseman Radko Gudas on Monday night in Philadelphia. The team said he will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

Steen, 34, has 15 points (six goals, nine assists) and 10 penalty minutes in 32 games this season.