Annual Cardinals Marathon airs Christmas Day on FOX Sports Midwest
FOX Sports Midwest
FOX Sports Midwest will replay five of the most memorable Cardinals games of 2018 in its eighth annual Cardinals Christmas Marathon on Tuesday, Dec. 25.
The games will also be streamed on the FOX Sports app and at FOXSportsGO.com.
The Cardinals Christmas Marathon is presented by the Mid-America Chevy Dealers.
This year’s games …
Cardinals Christmas Marathon – Tuesday, Dec. 25 on FOX Sports Midwest
Times Central | Programming available in the Cardinals television footprint
|12:30 p.m.
|Cardinals Confidential: Inside the Winter Meetings
|1 p.m.
|May 20 vs. Philadelphia
|Jack Flaherty strikes out 13 Phillies and Jordan Hicks touches 105.
|3 p.m.
|Aug. 2 vs. Colorado
|Miles Mikolas throws seven innings of one-run ball and José Martínez singles in the winner in the ninth.
|5 p.m.
|Aug. 13 vs. Washington
|Paul DeJong hits walk-off homer in the ninth to cap back-and-forth thriller.
|7 p.m.
|June 3 vs. Pittsburgh
|Michael Wacha takes no-hitter into the ninth.
|9 p.m.
|July 20 at Chicago Cubs
|Matt Carpenter hits three home runs and two doubles at Wrigley to tie the major league record for extra-base hits in a game.
Note: Each game is edited to a two-hour window.
