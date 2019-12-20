Annual Cardinals Marathon airs Christmas Day on FOX Sports Midwest

FOX Sports Midwest will replay five of the most memorable Cardinals games of 2019 in its ninth annual Cardinals Christmas Marathon on Wednesday, Dec. 25.

The games will also be streamed on the FOX Sports GO app and at FOXSportsGO.com.

The Cardinals Christmas Marathon is presented by the Mid-America Chevy Dealers.

This year’s games…

Cardinals Christmas Marathon – Wednesday, Dec. 25, on FOX Sports Midwest

Times Central | Programming available in the Cardinals television footprint

1 p.m. March 29 at Milwaukee Brewers: Paul Goldschmidt hits three homers in second game as a Cardinal.

3 p.m. June 2 vs. Chicago Cubs: Adam Wainwright throws 126 pitches, eight scoreless innings.

5 p.m. Sept. 3 vs. San Francisco Giants: Jack Flaherty continues second-half dominance with eight innings of one-hit baseball.

7 p.m. Sept. 18 vs. Washington Nationals: Wainwright beats Max Scherzer in late-season duel.

9 p.m. Sept. 21 at Chicago Cubs: Yadier Molina, Paul DeJong hit back-to-back home runs in ninth to win wild one amid four-game sweep at Wrigley.

Note: Each game is edited to a two-hour window.