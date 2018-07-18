Andy Strickland is entering his fifth season as a reporter covering the St. Louis Blues on FOX Sports Midwest, and his 19th season covering the NHL and the Blues.

Strickland provides reporting and interviews in FOX Sports Midwest’s Blues game, pregame, intermission and postgame coverage.

The St. Louis native is heavily involved in local hockey. He serves as an assistant coach with the St. Louis AAA Blues.

A longtime local radio host and reporter, Strickland has won a first-place Missouri Broadcaster Award and was previously named best reporter in St. Louis by the Riverfront Times.

Strickland graduated from Northern Arizona University. He and wife, Laurie, have three children.

You can follow Andy on Twitter at @andystrickland.