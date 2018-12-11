Ducks claim G Chad Johnson off waivers from Blues

ANAHEIM, Calif. — The Anaheim Ducks have claimed goalie Chad Johnson off waivers from St. Louis.

The Ducks announced the move shortly before revealing Tuesday that backup goalie Ryan Miller, also a former Blue, will be out for about six weeks with a sprained knee ligament.

Johnson has appeared in 183 games with six NHL franchises over the past decade. He went 2-6-0 with a 3.54 goals-against average and an .884 save percentage in 10 games this season with the Blues, who signed him as a free agent in July.

Miller is 4-2-1 with a 2.72 GAA in 10 games during his second season as the backup to John Gibson, who has started 25 of Anaheim’s 32 games.

Miller was hurt in a collision with several players during the Ducks’ game against New Jersey on Sunday. He will be re-evaluated in two weeks. Miller needs one more win to tie John Vanbiesbrouck’s NHL-record 375 victories by an American-born goalie.