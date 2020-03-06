Affiliated again: Blues sign five-year deal with AHL’s Springfield Thunderbirds

The St. Louis Blues have a new AHL affiliate for next season.

The Blues have signed a five-year affiliation agreement with the Springfield (Mass.) Thunderbirds of the American Hockey League, the team announced Friday.

The agreement will begin with the 2020-21 season.

“We are excited to announce our deal with Springfield and close our search for a new affiliate,” Blues GM Doug Armstrong said. “Springfield is a strong franchise in a city with a rich hockey history. Our partnership will allow us to continue to develop our players and further strengthen our franchise as a whole.”

The Thunderbirds are based in Springfield, Massachusetts, and joined the AHL prior to the 2016-17 season.

The Blues’ current affiliate, the San Antonio Rampage, was sold to the Vegas Golden Knights earlier this season.