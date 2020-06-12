About FOX Sports Midwest

FOX Sports Midwest, a sports television network, is the region’s leading provider of local sports. Since 1996, fans of the St. Louis Cardinals and St. Louis Blues have tuned to FOX Sports Midwest night in and night out to watch their favorite teams. We’re also the home of the Missouri Valley Conference, Saint Louis University and more.

Our companion network FOX Sports Kansas City is home to the Kansas City Royals and Sporting Kansas City, while FOX Sports Indiana delivers fans the Indiana Pacers, Indiana Fever, IHSAA and Cincinnati Reds.

Have a question about how to find your team’s games? Tweet us at @FSMidwest or email us at midwest@foxinc.com.

For information about Kansas City Royals and Sporting KC telecasts, visit FOXSportsKansasCity.com.

For information about Indiana Pacers, Indiana Fever and IHSAA telecasts, visit FOXSportsIndiana.com.