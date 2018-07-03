A medically cleared Fabbri signs one-year deal with Blues

ST. LOUIS — Robby Fabbri, a talented young scorer who missed all of last season, is not only set for a training camp return, but also under contract for another season.

The Blues announced Tuesday that Fabbri, 22, has signed a one-year, $925,000 contract with the club. He had been a restricted free agent.

Fabbri missed the 2017-18 season following his second ACL reconstruction surgery. He was out after Feb. 4 the prior season after blowing out his knee the first time.

Doctors recently cleared Fabbri medically. He is expected to be good to go for training camp in September.

Fabbri has 66 points (29 goals, 37 assists) in 123 regular-season games over two seasons with the Blues.