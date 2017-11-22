’89 Blocks,’ documentary on East St. Louis Flyers’ 2016 football champs, debuts Sunday

ST. LOUIS — The story of the East St. Louis High Flyers’ surprising run to the 2016 state football title isn’t just a local narrative. It’s a national story about a community in crisis and a football team reaching unpredictable heights. And it will be on national television Sunday.

“89 Blocks” airs at 3:30 p.m. Sunday on FOX and again at 9 p.m. on FS1. It is the first film from FOX Sports’ new documentary series “Magnify” and is executive produced by Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James and Maverick Carter.

“89 Blocks” chronicles a story that is equally about the community of East St. Louis and its high school football team, which had fallen on hard times and was coming off a 3-6 season in 2015. A year later, as cameras embedded with the team throughout the 2016 season captured, the Flyers went 14-0 en route to the Illinois Class 7A state championship.

One focus of the film is Jeff Thomas, now a freshman wide receiver for the undefeated Miami Hurricanes. Thomas embodies the hope of players who want to see what lies beyond the 89 blocks that constitute East St. Louis. Ultimately, “89 Blocks” is a testament to hope for a better life.