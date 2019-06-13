24 Hours of The Cup on FOX Sports Midwest Plus

Can’t get enough of the Stanley Cup? Same here. So on Friday, June 14, we’ll show video of The Cup, over and over again, for 24 hours on FOX Sports Midwest Plus.

It’s like the Christmas Yule Log on TV. But better. Because it’s the Stanley Cup.

We’ll start this celebration of the Blues’ championship Friday at 6 a.m. CT. It’ll wrap up Saturday at 6 a.m. You’ll also see replays of FOX Sports Midwest’s Game 7 postgame show.

You can also stream the 24 hours of The Cup on FOX Sports GO.

FOX Sports Midwest, the television home of the Blues since 1995, will also televise the Blues’ championship parade live Saturday.

Click HERE for FOX Sports Midwest Plus channel listings.