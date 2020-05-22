2017 Blues-Wild series to air on FOX Sports Midwest

FOX Sports Midwest will replay the St. Louis Blues’ 2017 first-round series vs. the Minnesota Wild starting Monday, May 25, as part of the network’s Blues Classics programming.

The Blues, who finished third in the Central Division during the regular season, upset second-seeded Minnesota in five games. Three of the Blues’ four wins in the compelling series were by one goal, with two – including the clincher — coming in overtime. John Kelly and Darren Pang called Games 1 and 2 on FOX Sports Midwest, while Games 3 and 5 aired on NBC.

Blues-Wild 2017 First Round Playoff Series on FOX Sports Midwest

Times Central; Streaming on FOX Sports GO