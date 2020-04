2011 World Series games to air next week on FOX Sports Midwest

FOX Sports Midwest will replay the Cardinals’ four wins in the 2011 World Series starting Monday, April 6. Games will begin at 7 p.m.

The following week, beginning Monday, April 13, FOX Sports Midwest will re-air games from last year’s historic Blues playoff run. That schedule will be announced in the coming days.

2011 World Series Re-Airs on FOX Sports Midwest (times Central)