National Football League

National Football League Packers vs. Patriots Live Updates, Score: Who'll Prevail In Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough? Updated: share facebook x reddit link

Sunday is a special day in Foxborough, with Tom Brady making his return to Gillette Stadium and Rob Gronkowski getting inducted into the New England Patriots' Hall of Fame. But there's still a game to be played.

The Patriots host the Green Bay Packers on FOX‘s America’s Game of the Week. In a matchup that could serve as a Super Bowl preview, Green Bay's Jordan Love and New England's Drake Maye have each led their teams to 5-3 starts and have been among the NFL's best quarterbacks over the last month.

Which young quarterback will shine in front of Tom Brady on Sunday? Here are all the highlights and top moments from Sunday's Packers-Patriots game.

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