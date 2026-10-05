National Football League
Falcons vs. Saints Live Updates, Score: NFC South Rivals Meet on Monday Night
National Football League

Falcons vs. Saints Live Updates, Score: NFC South Rivals Meet on Monday Night

Updated: Oct 05, 2026 - 7:17 PM ET

The Atlanta Falcons visit the New Orleans Saints on Monday to close out Week 4 on an emotional night for the city as the game falls on the 20th anniversary of the Saints' return to the Superdome following Hurricane Katrina.

Both teams enter at 1-2. The Saints beat the Ravens in Week 2 but have dropped their last two, including a 35-27 loss to the Raiders last week in which they turned the ball over four times in the fourth quarter. The Falcons started 0-2 before Michael Penix Jr. returned from his torn ACL to lead a 35-14 blowout of the Packers last week.  

Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET.

Follow along here for live updates and highlights throughout the game.

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