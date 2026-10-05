7:16p ET
National Football League
National Football League
Falcons vs. Saints Live Updates, Score: NFC South Rivals Meet on Monday Night
Updated: Oct 05, 2026 - 7:17 PM ET
The Atlanta Falcons visit the New Orleans Saints on Monday to close out Week 4 on an emotional night for the city as the game falls on the 20th anniversary of the Saints' return to the Superdome following Hurricane Katrina.
Both teams enter at 1-2. The Saints beat the Ravens in Week 2 but have dropped their last two, including a 35-27 loss to the Raiders last week in which they turned the ball over four times in the fourth quarter. The Falcons started 0-2 before Michael Penix Jr. returned from his torn ACL to lead a 35-14 blowout of the Packers last week.
Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET.
Follow along here for live updates and highlights throughout the game.
2 posts
7:16p ET
Full Inactives
share
recommended
-
Rams Come Back For Dramatic Late Win: 3 Takeaways From LA's Win Over Eagles
Texans vs. Cowboys Prediction, Odds, Pick For NFL Week 4
Eagles vs. Rams Prediction, Odds, Pick For NFL Week 4
-
Vikings vs. Dolphins Prediction, Odds, Pick For NFL Week 4
An Ugly Showing: 3 Takeaways From Packers' Low-Scoring Victory Over Buccaneers
Buccaneers vs. Packers Prediction, Odds, Pick For NFL Week 4
-
Eagles RB Saquon Barkley Exits Game With Hamstring Injury Against Rams
Real Or Fake: Are 3-0 Starts For Bills, Chiefs, 49ers, Vikes & Raiders Legit Or Mirage?
Why Cowboys Shouldn't Regret Micah Parsons Trade After Dealing For Joey Porter Jr.
Item 1 of 3